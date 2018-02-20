“Bald head” shot dead

THE murder toll rose to 85 with the death of two men in unrelated incident on Monday and yesterday. In one case, Kevin “Bald Head” Guy was shot dead in Arima on Monday night.

According to police, Guy of Valley View Drive, off Pinto Road was shot by the occupants of a car who pulled up alongside him as he was liming. They gunmen then drove off.

Guy was taken to the Arima District Hospital where he died while undergoing emergency treatment.

Homicide detectives are trying to ascertain the motive behind Guy’s murder and no arrest has been made.

In the second incident, at about 6 pm yesterday, pedestrians spotted a man lying at the side of a road in Wallerfield, bleeding from multiple injuries to his head and chest. The man who told the passers-by that he was just beaten, was taken to the Arima District Hospital but died while being treated.

His identity up to press time, was not yet known and investigations are ongoing.