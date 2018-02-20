Athletics back on track at Hasely Crawford Stadium

Reyare Thomas wins the women’s 100m final on Saturday at the NAAA pre-Commonwealth meet at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The local track and field season resumed without a hitch this weekend as athletes competed for places on the Commonwealth Games team at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo. In its first post-Carnival event, the National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAA) hosted its pre-Commonwealth meet for athletes trying to make the qualifying standards and provided meaningful competition for those who have already met the standards.

The short but hectic Carnival period saw heavy usage of the facility throughout the season, including the main parade days on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. According to Facilities Coordinator Arvin Ragoonath, the clean-up effort was conducted smoothly and with the full knowledge that the stadium had to be ready for the weekend. “The Sports Company has been diligent over the years in returning the competition surfaces to their pre-Carnival conditions. 2018 was no different and we are pleased to provide such efficient service to our sport stakeholders,” he said.

Among the qualifiers at the pre-Commonwealth meet were Paralympian Akeem Stewart in the discus and shot put, Shakeil Waithe in the javelin, Reyare Thomas, Kamaria Durant and Kyle Greaux in the 200m and Andwuelle Wright in the long jump. The next major event on the calendar at the Hasely Crawford Stadium is the National Secondary Schools Championships on February 22-23.