Union not optimistic ahead of TCL meeting
Trinidad Cement Limited workers once again held a prayer demonstration outside of the company’s Claxton Bay plant this morning.
The workers who are represented by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, expressed concern about the slow pace of negotiations saying there had been two meeting with the company- one of which did not go well while the company’s management did not attend the other meeting.
Another meeting is scheduled for later this afternoon at the OWTU’s Paramount Building headquarters, Circular road, San Fernando.