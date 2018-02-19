Just In
N Touch
Monday 19 February 2018
South Office News

Union not optimistic ahead of TCL meeting

A word of prayer as the OWTU held a protest at the gates to TCL yesterday morning PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

Trinidad Cement Limited workers once again held a prayer demonstration outside of the company’s Claxton Bay plant this morning.

The workers who are represented by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, expressed concern about the slow pace of negotiations saying there had been two meeting with the company- one of which did not go well while the company’s management did not attend the other meeting.

Another meeting is scheduled for later this afternoon at the OWTU’s Paramount Building headquarters, Circular road, San Fernando.

