Taking the first small steps

I worry all the time: that I will lose my job, despite being very good at it, that someone I love will die, despite their being in good health; that I am disturbing friends, despite their normally being happy to see me or that I’ve called.

Crystal Abraham is 33, unmarried, and childless. She is an educator and writer, and in her free time she enjoys reading, hiking, and singing. Crystal is a practising Catholic, teaches confirmation in her parish church, and is also involved in the parish’s outreach programme for displaced people. Crystal is currently undergoing treatment for depression.

IT took me over a week to go to the doctor. I wasn’t sure how this worked. It wasn’t as though I had a rash or a broken limb.

There was no blockage that would show up on an MRI, no growth anywhere.

Yet I was in pain. Did I tell the doctor I felt like crying all the time, I had lost interest in my hobbies, I could sleep for hours, my apartment was a mess? Did I call in to work and let the secretary know I was suffering from persistent dark thoughts that robbed me of my ability to concentrate on my job? Or say I had a cold? How much would it cost? Would my insurance cover the visit?

The priest who had heard my confession, Fr Mike, answered many of my questions about doctors, insurance, and, most importantly, my privacy. The confessional seal meant he was bound to keep my depression a secret, but I was worried about the effects depression, and treatment for it, would have on my career.

Even though there is increased awareness about depression, it’s still a pretty taboo subject. Fr Mike assured me doctors, like priests, are sworn to secrecy, and I had the right to control what happened with my medical information and whether and how it was distributed.

With his support, I was able to assure myself my insurance would pay, up front for doctors’ and specialists’ visits, as well as for any medications. This was a huge relief, and a luxury that many ill people with a range of physical and psychological illnesses don’t have.

The first medical professional I saw was my GP; my insurance only covered specialist costs if I had a referral.

The waiting room was filled with actual sick people and I was worried that any minute, the receptionist would come and send me away, or the doctor would say I wasn’t really ill, and then I wouldn’t be able to claim the day as a sick day.

When my turn came, my doctor listened to my complaints: isolation, weariness, anxiety, thoughts of death. He, like Fr Mike, thought I needed more help than he could offer, and wrote me a referral to a psychiatrist.