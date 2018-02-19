Sports youth policy consultation in Grande

THE MINISTRY of Sport and Youth Affairs will now host the National Youth Policy Consultation at the Sangre Grande Civic Centre from 6 pm to 8 pm, today.

The consultation was previously advertised to be held at the North Eastern Regional Multi-Purpose Sport Facility. The Sangre Grande Civic Centre is located on Sukhram Street, Foster Road, Sangre Grande.

A series of consultations will be held by the Ministry in an effort to get maximum involvement from stakeholders. Consultations will take place in the coming weeks at various venues throughout the country. Sessions will be held on Thursday at the Mayaro Civic Centre; on February 28 at South West Regional Indoor Sport Arena; on March 1 at Siparia Community Centre; on March 6 at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena; on March 8 at the Central Regional Indoor Sport Arena; on March 13 at National Racquet Centre and on March 15 at the Blanchisseuse Secondary School.

The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs apologised for any inconvenience caused. For more information on these consultations, contact the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Division of Youth Affairs at 628-6792 ext 5064 or 5051 or on the Ministry’s website https://www.msya.gov.tt/