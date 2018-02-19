PROTEST OVER ‘CHRISTMAS’

CATCH HIM: DUMPED: This freeze frame, taken from a video posted to social media, shows policemen trying to grab a protester yesterday as residents of East PoS yesterday (Monday) faced off with police in protest over the death of Akeil 'Christmas' James, who was shot by police.

EAST Port of Spain erupted with violence early yesterday morning with police firing shots after being confronted by residents left enraged after one of their own, so-called community leader Akeil “Christmas” James, was shot dead by police at his Calvary Hill, Port of Spain home.

For most of yesterday, police and soldiers maintained a heavy presence in East Port of Spain which saw violence flare up briefly along Bath Street at 4.30 pm after a deaf/mute man was wounded by a stray bullet. Garbage was set on fire but residents did not openly confront police as was the case during the morning protest.

Police in a press release claimed that officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force went to James’ home to execute a search warrant for guns and ammunition but were fired upon and returned fire. James was taken to hospital at 4.20 am where he was pronounced dead. A Glock pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were found on the scene.

News of his death so enraged residents that some of them took up guns, intercepted a Port of Spain City Corporation rubbish truck and forced the driver, at gunpoint, to off-load a huge mound of rubbish in the middle of Observatory Street. As the driver quickly drove away, the residents ignited the rubbish.

The entire episode was recorded via cellphone and images were later uploaded to social media. The residents blocked several secondary roads with burning debris. Another video, posted to social media showed people openly confronting armed policemen with the mob dispersing only when back-up arrived. Throughout the morning, gunshots rang out in East Port of Spain and a National Security helicopter hovered overhead.

While police said James was a career criminal who had court cases pending residents said he had recently turned over a new leaf. Residents said police committed cold-blooded murder.

“They made him kneel and then they executed him,” a resident shouted as he and others set fire to rubbish. “This is the second time someone was killed by police in the back here and the first one passed quietly, we did nothing then. But this time it is overbearing,” the resident said. Residents added that James fell into a life of crime early and made a living snatching jewellery from unsuspecting commuters in the city.

However, they said a stint in prison coupled with the birth of his daughter three years ago, changed James’ outlook on life and on his release, he decided to earn a living through legal means.

By 6 am, police led by Acting ACP Radcliffe Boxhill and including Acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and others locked down Observatory, Bath, Oxford, Quarry, Basilon, Charlotte and Picadilly streets in a bid to quell the near riot.

Heavy machinery was brought in to aid in the clean up operation. Up to press time, police and soldiers were in East Port of Spain. Police said no arrests were made during the protests although video posts showed officers leading away a man.