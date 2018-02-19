POS riot leads to health centre closures, poor school attendance
A RIOT in Port of Spain on Monday forced the closure of three health centres and resulted in poor attendance at three schools.
In a release from the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) it was reported that due to current security concerns the Upper Laventille, Oxford Street and George Street Health Centres were closed yesterday. The release stated all people with clinic appointments for yesterday will be rescheduled and members of the public were instructed to access care at other NWRHA health centres.
"The NWRHA apologises for any inconvenience caused, but this has become a necessary precautionary measure to maintain the safety of our staff members and patients alike."
Education Ministry communications also reported that school attendance was negatively affected by the riot at Rose Hill RC Primary, Rosary Boys' RC Primary and St Hilda’s Government Primary, though children and teachers who attended were engaged in activities.
"Attendance was poor in all three schools," the ministry reported.
The riot on Monday in upper Port of Spain was in response to police killing of Akeil "Christmas" James.