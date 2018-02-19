Naps, Fatima try to stay in SSCL title race
NAPARIMA College and Fatima College will aim to stay in contention for the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 50-over Premiership title, when round four action takes place from 10 am, today.
Naparima are in second place with 40 points, while Fatima are third on 37 points. Hillview are the only team to win all three matches for the season and lead the standings with 53 points. Naparima and Fatima battle at Naparima College ground on Lewis Street in San Fernando.
Hillview will be favoured to win four matches in a row, as the leaders face last-placed Signal Hill Secondary in Tobago.
In other matches today, St Benedict’s College and Carapichaima East Secondary square off at Daren Ganga Recreational Ground in Barrackpore, while Presentation College, Chaguanas tackle Barrackpore West Secondary at the Presentation school ground.
TODAY’S FIXTURES:
Naparima College vs Fatima College, Naparima
Signal Hill Secondary vs Hillview College, Tobago
St Benedict’s College vs Carapichaima East, Daren Ganga Recreational Ground
Presentation College, Chaguanas vs Barrackpore West Secondary, Presentation
SSCL STANDINGS
1 Hillview - 53 points
2 Naparima - 40 points
3 Fatima - 37 points
4 Carapichaima East - 22 points
5 Barrackpore West - 22 points
6 Presentation College, Chaguanas - 22 points
7 St Benedict’s - 21 points
8 Signal Hill - 4 points