Mother of paralysed murder accused almost collapses after court hearing
Emotions ran high at the Arima Magistrates' Court this afternoon as the mother of wheelchair-bound murder accused, Earl Phillips had to be helped out of the court room by her daughter-in-law after her son's first appearance.
Phillips who was wheeled in by court officers appeared before Senior Magistrate Gillian David-Scotland in the Arima Magistrates' First Court to answer the charge of manslaughter of his 7-year-old son, Ishmeel Phillips. A visibly confused Phillips was granted bail with surety in the sum of $150,000 and is expected to return to court on March 15.
After the hearing, an elderly woman identified only as Phillips' mother had to be helped out of the court by her equally emotional daughter-in-law, Michelle Smith and almost collapsed but was caught. Phillips was given pills to help soothe her.
Speaking with Newsday, Smith said she was very emotional and was trying to cope with the trauma.