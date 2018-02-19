Mother and son pedal to top of Mountain Bike League

Adam Farfan in action during a previous mountain bike race. Farfan placed second in the Moutain Bike League event, on Sunday, with a time of 1:20:06.

THE AUGUSTINE family shined when the TT Cycling Federation, in collaboration with Upick Farm and Trailing Edge team, held the first Mountain Bike League event of the year in Chaguaramas, on Sunday.

Micah Augustine, riding unattached, won the mountain bike elite one category in one hour, 19 minutes and 36 seconds (1:19.36). Adam Farfan of Survival OS was 30 seconds behind in 1:20.06, while Ryan Mendes of Slipstream was third in 1:21:26. Rounding off the top five were the Breakaway duo of Christopher Govia in 1:22:29 and Ryan Chin in 1:26.29.

In the women’s category, Micah’s mother Shelly Ann of Mountain Bike Kings earned the top spot in 1:03.24. It was a clean sweep for Mountain Bike Kings as Gabriella Samuel and Wendy Ann Thomas finished second and third respectively.

Samuel stopped the clock in 1:06.12 and Thomas finished in 1:12.44.

RESULTS

MTB Elite One

1 Micah Augustine - Unattached - 1:19.36

2 Adam Farfan - Survival OS - 1:20.06

3 Ryan Mendes - Slipstream - 1:21.26

4 Christopher Govia - Breakaway - 1:22.29

5 Ryan Chin - Breakaway - 1:26.29

Sport Category

Elite Male

1 Brent Edmund - Team Xterra - 0:53.33

2 Brian Marsan - Survival OS - 0:53.49

3 Gordon Neufville - Breakaway - 0:54.09

4 Vishal Bachoon - Slipstream - 0:54.56

5 Najwa Hamidullah - MTB Kings - 0:58.25

Elite Female

1 Shelly Ann Augustine - MTB Kings - 1:03.24

2 Gabriella Samuel - MTB Kings - 1:06.12

3 Wendy Ann Thomas - MTB Kings - 1:12.44

4 Kimoni Rankine - Slipstream - DNF

Tinymites Male

1 Alec Mendes - Giants - 1:00.23

2 Jean-Luc James-Smith - Giants - 1:00.23

3 Matthew Hinds - MTB Kings - 1:14.53

4 David Archer - Giants - DNF

Juniors Male

1 Matthew Lazzar - Survival OS - 0:53.58

Masters 40+

1 Colin De Freitas - MTB Kings - 0:58.47

Masters 50+

1 Walter Paul - Rigtech Sonics - 0:59.15

2 Kayim Ali - MTB Kings - 1:06.37

3 Alistair Beadle - Slipstream - 1:10.19

Youth Development

Under-13 Girls

1 Jenae Price - Giants - 0:18.28

Under-13 Boys

1 Blane Williams - Unattached - 0:16.26

2 Orlando Colan - Giants - 0:17.41

3 Akim Morgan - Rigtech Sonics - 0:17.47

4 Judah Neverson - Rigtech Sonics - 0:17.52

5 Chad Dixon - Rigtech Sonics - 0:19.42

Under-11 Girls

1 Cara Phillips - Giants - 0:18.29

2 Elizabeth Augustine - MTB Kings - 0:25.58

Under-11 Boys

1 Maurice Lopez - Rigtech Sonics - 0:15.44

2 Nathaniel Belmonte - Giants - 0:17.41

3 Charles Secord - Giants - 0:19.45

4 Christoff Bovell - Giants - 0:19.52

5 Sayeed Bharath - Madonna Wheelers - 0:19.58

Under-9 Boys

1 Lucas Shaw - Giants - 0:7.51

2 John-Michael Abraham - MTB Kings - 0:8.12

3 Elijah Augustine - MTB Kings - 0.10.32

4 Jahziel Gordon - Rigtech Sonics - 0:11.02

5 Matthew Belmonte - Giants - 0:11.24

Under-7 Girls

1 Melina Lopez - Rigtech Sonics - 0:12.2