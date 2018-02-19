Mayor: I will not allow riots to continue in the city
PORT of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said civil obedience in the city, including a garbage driver reportedly being threatened and forced to dump garbage in the streets, cannot be allowed to continue.
"No, no this is unacceptable. I am not happy about it."
He was responding to a riot on Monday in upper Port of Spain sparked by the police killing of Akeil "Christmas" James. During the riot a garbage truck at Observatory Street dumped garbage which was then lit by protesters and a video was uploaded on social media.
Martinez, speaking during a telephone interview, said he is awaiting a report from the garbage contractor and superintendent of police at the city corporation regarding what transpired.
"It appears as though the contractor was held up at gunpoint and indicated that he needed to drop off rubbish at that spot or else. He was threatened to do it. He complied and that was what was seen in the video."