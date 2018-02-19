Las Lomas stop TSTT in Courts All Sectors

UTT’s Faith Hagley, left, and UWI’s Canice Jacobs vie for the ball in a recent Courts All Sectors Netball League match at the Maloney Indoor Facility, Maloney.

JOYCELYN MARCELLE was in irresistible form on Saturday, as she led Las Lomas to a 48-34 victory over TSTT, in a Championship Division encounter, as the Courts All Sectors Netball League continued at the Maloney Indoor Arena.

Marcelle, a goal-attack, netted 32 goals from 44 tries while goal-shoot Raquel Russell contributed 16 goals from 21 tries, as Las Lomas cruised to victory in the first of five matches on the day.

The Las Lomas outfit led 16-3 at the end of the first quarter, 22-13 at the end of the first half and 31-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Substitute Chantael Perry was the leading scorer for TSTT with 23 from 26, while another goal-attack Sophia Harper netted eight from 14 and goal-shoot Candice Gibbs three from eight.

The most one-sided result on Saturday came in the second match, also in the Championship Division, as UTC hammered Jabloteh 58-19.

Dionne James was a one-person wrecking crew with 49 goals from 67 efforts while goal-attack Ayanna Peters scored nine goals from 25 attempts.

Jabloteh, who trailed 13-4, 27-6 and 40-13 at the end of the first three quarters respectively, were led by Samantha James’ 10 from 16, fellow goal-shoot Simone Bartholomew’s three from 12 and Lilia Cameron’s six from 13.

In the day’s other Championship Division contest, Defence Force took care of Fire by a 34-15 margin.

Defence Force, who led 7-4 after the first quarter, 15-11 at the half and 23-12 entering the final quarter, got 17 apiece from goal-shoot Makeda Pierre (from 35 attempts) and goal-attack Jody Sprott (from 31 attempts).

Pearl St John notched 10 from 16 for Fire, while Daneilla Hall had three from six, Chrystal St John one from three and Kylar Rocke one from four.

Also on Saturday were two Premier Division fixtures.

Police Youth Club earned a narrow 41-37 victory over Fire, courtesy of 27 from 36 from national goal-shoot Joelisa Cooper, as well as Afiya Vincent’s 13 from 25 and Tahira Hollingsworth’s one from four.

Jameela McCarthy was the leading scorer for Fire with 32 from 43 while the evergreen Simone Morgan had five from nine.

In the day’s finale, UTT took care of fellow educational institute UWI 39-22, courtesy of veteran Anastascia Wilson’s 25 from 35, Aquila Blugh’s eight from 12 and Kernesha Greenidge’s six from 13.

On target for UWI were Akeela Rodriguez (10 from 16), Zakiya McKenna (eight from 15), Daystar Swift (three from five) and Sherry Ann Blackburn (one from nine).