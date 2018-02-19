Inquest into stabbing death of Chaguanas teen
THE man who had been detained in relation to the stabbing death of teenager Reshard Singh on Carnival Monday has been released from police custody.
According to a release from the TTPS, deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul, on Sunday, ordered a coroner’s inquest into Singh’s death.
Police said the suspect, a 29-year-old Carlsen Field man, was released pending the outcome of the inquest.
Singh, 17, died at the Chaguanas Health Facility on February 12 after being stabbed during an altercation with a group of men during J’Ouvert celebrations in Chaguanas.
He was walking with his brother along the Southern Main Road, Chaguanas, near Factory Road, when he got into an altercation with the men.
Singh, of Brad Street, Ramsaran Park, Chaguanas was stabbed several times.