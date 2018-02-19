Hale-Jackson and Gruny bring Local Sights to Horizons

Karen Hale Jackson - Early Morning Mist - Paramin

To satisfy the popular taste for delightful local scenes, Horizons Art Gallery presents a joint exhibition featuring the work of Karen Hale-Jackson and Charles “Mackie” Gruny.

Hale-Jackson, a self-taught artist who has always enjoyed various forms of artistic expression jokes, “I was born with a paint brush in my hand”.

After many years sabbatical due to family commitments, she resumed painting in full force in 2000 and has never looked back.

She has shown at many joint and solo exhibitions since then and is popular for her serene sceneries.

Gruny has always felt an affinity to the sea.

It is a subject to which he is repeatedly drawn.

He retired from Guardian Life of the Caribbean in 1998 to pursue his two hobbies, painting and picture framing.

Self-taught in the medium of acrylic, he enjoys rendering a variety of well loved Trinidadian views, such as the Savannah and the houses of Woodbrook.

But the sea always beckons, and he returns time and again to capture its many aspects.

Gruny has taken part in a number of solo and joint exhibitions.

Hale-Jackson and Gruny launch their joint show at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

The exhibition opens on March 6 from 7 pm to 8.30 pm, and will continue until March 17.

Regular opening hours are 9 am to 5.30 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

Call 628-9769 for further details.