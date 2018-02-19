Family still believes missing fisherman is alive

MISSING: Edmund Charles

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

NNEKA Charles believes her brother, fisherman Edmund Charles, is alive although he has been missing at sea since February 6.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Nneka said her family will not give up hope that the father of two will come home.

“He is strong, he is a fighter and, no matter what, we are holding on to the hope that he will come home,” she said.

Charles, 40, and his brother-in-law Kel Hagley, 25, are the only two people unaccounted for after a boating accident off Los Iros beach two weeks ago.

The accident claimed the life of fisherman Sheldon Guerra while two other fishermen received serious injuries. One man, Kibwe Simon, was unhurt.

Charles, Hagley and Edward Williams, 42, could not be found after the accident.

Williams’ body washed ashore in Cedros on February 9. He was laid to rest on Sunday.

Yesterday, Nneka said Charles’ two children, ages 17 and 12, are being taken care of by their grandmother. The children’s mother died in November 2016.

“They are coping and being taken care off. Everyone still has hope that he will come home alive.”

She said the searches launched by fishermen in Erin have been scaled back as life in the fishing community goes on.

“There are still fishermen out there looking but not as it was before because you have to take things like gas and the people’s time into consideration.”

TT Coast Guard (TTCG) Public Relations Officer, Lt Sherron Manswell said the TTCG has a vessel in the waters off Erin as the search continues.

Manswell said the vessel is also conducting routine patrols in the area but there have been no sightings of either men so far.