Club Sando U-18s shut out Police

Club Sando’s Under-18 footballers pose ahead of their Flow Youth Pro League clash with Police FC at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field in Marabella on Sunday.

Angus Eve hit the ground running as new Club Sando Under-18 coach, steering them to a 3-0 win over Police FC at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training ground in Marabella on Sunday, to open the 2018 Flow Youth Pro League season.

Nikel Rawlins fired them ahead after just five minutes, before a quick second half double from Isa Bramble in the 54th and 56th minutes made sure of full points for Eve’s side.

“I thought that Police were well-organised, but we were also organised, and were able to be more effective in our ball movement and created more chances,” said Eve, who is also Sando’s first team coach. “Although they (Police U-18s) played well, I believe we could have had more goals. It was a good level of team performance by our players and encouragement going forward.”

Eve heaped praise on team captain Kodel Frontin, Daniel Lake, Ronaldo Mc Intosh, Dillon Yearwood, “influential midfielder” Nickel Rawlins and double-scorer Bramble, who he said worked tirelessly throughout against a Police side that had first team coach Richard Hood on their sideline.

“It augurs well for the players’ development to see (senior) Pro League coaches and staff working with the younger players in the Youth Pro League as I am doing now with Sando,” ended Eve.

Sando, though, had to settle for a point against Police in both the Under-14 and Under-16 divisions. The U-14s, coached by Wayne Caesar, played to a 1-1 draw after Anthony Williams levelled Police’s early lead which came through Jovonn Gomes. The Sando U-16s, coached by Keon Trim, battled to a 0-0 stalemate against the visitors.

Eve’s ex-club and reigning triple-triple champions San Juan Jabloteh were the only club to post wins in all three divisions on Sunday, while W Connection and St. Ann’s Rangers did so by virtue of wins by default over North East Stars and Central FC respectively.

Jabloteh, who achieved the extraordinary record of a third straight sweep of all three divisions in the Flow Youth Pro League last season, came from behind to defeat Defence Force 3-1 in the U-14s at Trinity College East, then enjoyed a 3-0 win in the U-16 division with Nathaniel James, who banged in a monstrous record-achieving 40 goals last season, scoring his team’s third and final goal.

Trevin Moore scored to complete Jabloteh’s perfect day with a narrow 1-0 win over Defence Force in the U-18 division at the Trincity venue. Rangers, who defeated Central FC 3-1 in the U-14s and 1-0 in the U-16s, picked up their U-18 win by default.

In other opening day results, Morvant Caledonia defeated Point Fortin Civic 4-2 in the U-14 division at Barataria Oval but surrendered full points to the southerners by default in the other divisions. Jabloteh will host Morvant Caledonia United next Sunday at San Juan North Secondary, while Club Sando visit W Connection at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.