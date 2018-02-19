"Christmas" killed, residents protest

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

"Christmas" is dead, and Port of Spain residents are not happy about it.

Police allegedly shot a man with that alias during the hours of last night, and in response, residents have taken to the streets in fiery protest, burning debris and blocking major roads which lead to the capital.

Details are still incoming but Newsday was told Akeil "Christmas" James, was allegedly involved in a shoot-out with police on Calvary Hill, Port of Spain, in which he was fatally shot. Newsday was also told that he was known to police for several offences.

From as early as 7 am, videos began circulating on social media of residents dumping garbage onto the road and lighting it on fire on Observatory Street, Port of Spain, and the surrounding areas, reportedly in retaliation of the shooting. The protest caused a traffic pile up in major Port of Span residential areas, like Belmont and Morvant.