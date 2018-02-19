Attorney Martin George to assist Dwight Yorke

ATTORNEY Martin George will be assisting former national midfielder Dwight Yorke in his latest legal battle.

Yorke is being sued by reigning Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal who says the former Manchester United player owes him $250,000 for a loan he never repaid.

In a post on his official Facebook page, George said Yorke reached out to him.

“I will see how I can assist in putting together a stable, sustainable plan for the future.”

George also had some early advice for the former footballer, now businessman.

“I have not always been a fan of how you’ve managed or mismanaged your public relations and image branding but nevertheless I’m not in favour of those who are now dancing on your grave and I’m not happy you see you in such an embarrassing situation and while the scenario is bad I don’t think it should be seen as irredeemably irretrievable but you in turn must show greater commitment and concern and respect for the citizens of TT who supported you as fans over the years and who look to you still as someone who should have been a role model giving back to the nation in more meaningful and substantial and tangible ways. Cheers my brother.”

In his lawsuit, which has been assigned to Justice Ricky Rahim, Chatelal claims he agreed to loan Yorke the money to pay off debts he incurred in March 2017 in hosting his Island Vibe all inclusive fete at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park in Tobago.

Yorke allegedly told Chatelal he was unable pay service providers for the fete.

Chatelal, who is represented by attorneys led by Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan, said Yorke only paid $50,000 which represented the interest he agreed to on the loan but despite repeated attempts, has failed to pay the full amount.

