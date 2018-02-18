Waithe among Commonwealth qualifiers on Day 2

Akeem Stewart

TT JAVELIN athlete Shakiel Waithe easily made the 2018 Commonwealth Games standard, when the National Association of Athletics Administrations TT Pre Commonwealth Meet came to a close at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Mucurapo, yesterday.

Waithe won the men’s javelin and passed the 74.00m qualifying standard on four of his six attempts. His third throw was the biggest as he threw the spear 79.90m.

Fellow field athlete Akeem Stewart qualified for another event yesterday when he competed in the men’s discus. Stewart made the qualifying mark of 58.00m on his first attempt with a 58.20m throw.

After fouling his second attempt, Stewart decided to pass on his final four attempts.

On the opening day of the meet, on Saturday, Stewart qualified for the men’s shot put event. The women’s 200m duo of Reyare Thomas and Kamaria Durant earned qualification in the event. In the preliminary round, Thomas and Durant finished first and second respectively in 22.72 and 23.13 to make the qualifying standard of 23.20. Thomas qualified for the 100m event on Saturday.

Kyle Greaux also booked a spot in the 200m event when he clocked 20.40 in the men’s 200 final. The Commonwealth Games qualifying standard is 20.50.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held in Australia from April 4 to 15.