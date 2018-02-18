Tigers claw to two titles at Nostalgia football
ST ANTHONY’S College won two titles when the Intercol Nostalgia Football Festival 2018 took place at the Marvin Lee Ball Park in Macoya, on Saturday.
Former school footballers from Queen’s Royal College, St Mary’s College, Fatima College, St Anthony’s College, Tranquillity Secondary, St Francis College (formerly Belmont Intermediate) and St Augustine Secondary represented the north, while Presentation College San Fernando, St Benedict’s College and Naparima College were the south representatives.
Tranquillity won the Over-55 category, while St Mary’s had to settle for second place.
In the 40-55 age group St Anthony’s won Group A, while Fatima was the top team in Group B.
In the Under-40 age group, St Anthony’s claimed the title in Group C and Naparima took the top prize in Group D.