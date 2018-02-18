Still no ID for woman hit by car

UP to late yesterday, no one contacted Mon Repos police to identify the woman who died on Friday night in an accident along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Police believe the woman may have deliberately run into a car on the northbound lane of the highway at about 10.30 pm.

Eyewitnesses reported they saw the woman walking on the white line in the middle of the road moments before the fatal crash. It caused several drivers to swerve so as to prevent hitting her.

Reports are the driver of a silver Nissan Tiida car was heading north and, nearing the Tarouba flyover, the woman ran across from the right of the lane into the car. She died on the spot.

The woman had on a black jersey and black underwear. She appeared to be in her early 50s, of African descent, slim built and about five feet, five inches in height.

The driver contacted police who arrived minutes later. They found no form of identification for the woman.

Up to yesterday, the body remained in the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Mon Repos police believe she was not from the district and are calling on anyone with information of her identity to come forward.