SSC meets in public

THE Special Select Committee (SSC) appointed to consider the notifications of people for the posts of Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy CoP will hold its first public hearing next week Wednesday at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre at 10 am. The SSC held its first meeting in camera on Friday at Tower D. Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds was appointed chairman.

A statement from the Parliament said the committee considered its work programme at Friday’s meeting. The SSC sent for all papers and records relevant to the selection process for the appointment to the offices of CoP and Deputy CoP, in accordance with the process outlined in Legal Notice 218 of 2018. The committee has been mandated to report back to Parliament by March 31. The committee is also scheduled to meet next Tuesday at Tower D.

The SSC was appointed at a sitting of the House of Representatives on February 2, after agreement between Government and the Opposition. At that sitting, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Parliament was being called upon to appoint a permanent CoP, “at a time when the streets of TT are killing fields and the Police Service is in dire need of revolutionary leadership.” Other members of the SSC are Housing Minister Randall Mitchell, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh.