Police Association president urges cop, former minister’s wife Tell the truth

Laetitia Nadaud, left, and husband former national security minister Howard Chin Lee at a function

PRESIDENT of the TT Police Social Welfare Association Michael Seales says while investigations into allegations of obstruction of justice by Laetitia Nadaud are still in its infancy, he has made contact with the officer involved and is asking her to tell the truth.

Seales told Newsday yesterday, while he preferred not to give too much details on the matter as it is before the courts, he has identified the officer involved and has advised her to give a full, truthful account of the events. He said he is also urging Nadaud, the wife of former national security minister Howard Chin Lee to do the same.

“I have encouraged her (the officer) to give a detailed account of the truth so that some measure of resolve can be made. It is the responsibility of the persons involved to come forward and tell the truth but they should also be remorseful for their actions because it could simply be an error in judgment on their part. They can make a plea for leniency so that nothing goes beyond what is happening, but they can expect to be disciplined in such a way that justice is tempered.”

Seales said the association must be held to the highest standards as the incident happened in the public domain and was optimistic that justice would be served. According to reports, Nadaud was stopped by the officer last Friday for allegedly speeding along the Western Main Road, Westmoorings when the officer realised her driver’s permit and insurance certificate were expired. Nadaud was taken to the police station and a man identifying himself as Chin Lee arrived shortly after.

Details of the incident were included in a voice note, purportedly recorded by the officer, and later circulated on social media over the weekend.