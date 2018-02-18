Overflowing sewer at St Benedict’s College

St Benedict’s College in La Romaine will remain closed today because an overflowing sewer system. Staff and students have been asked to stay away from the school. On Friday, the County Medical Officer of Health instructed that the school be closed until the problem is rectified.

In the event the problem is not rectified in one day, the school’s principal Anne Gomes-Phillips said arrangements would have to be made for students to attend classes on alternate days with preference being given to Forms 5 students as they are preparing for CSEC and CAPE examinations. The principal said that the Catholic Education Board of Management, the school supervisor and the Ministry of Education are committed to ensuring that all students can attend school with the approval of the County Medical Officer of Health, in the shortest possible time.