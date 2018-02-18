Neval Chatelal sues Dwight Yorke for unpaid loan

FORMER Digicel Rising Star and 2018 Chutney Soca monarch Neval Chatelal has taken legal action against former national midfielder Dwight Yorke for $.25million, which the entertainer says was loaned to but never repaid by the footballer.

In his lawsuit, which has been assigned to Justice Ricky Rahim, Chatelal claims he agreed to loan Yorke $250,000 to pay off his immediate debts.

According to Chatelal, the former footballer, now a businessman, told him that he found himself in financial difficulty after he hosted the Island Vibe fete at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park in Tobago on March 4, last year.

Yorke allegedly told Chatelal he was unable to secure a lender and desperately needed to pay service providers for the fete but could not take a loan from the bank since the time it would take to get approval would place him in an embarrassing position.

Chatelal said he considered Yorke’s stature and his financial problems and agreed to lend him the money.

Yorke, according to the claim, agreed that he would repay the money and an additional $50,000 in interest after two months.

The oral “loan agreement” was made between the two and on March 7 last year, Chatelal said he transferred the money to the Dwight Yorke Foundation account.

After two months had elapsed, Chatelal said he contacted Yorke about the repayment of the loan and after repeated assurances, he received $50,000 from Yorke but not the $.25 million. He said up to now Yorke has not repaid him. Chatelal has attached copies of the cheque and messages between himself and Yorke as part of his claim.

Chatelal is represented by attorneys Anand Ramlogan SC, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Chelsea Stewart and Alana Rambaran.

Yorke was sued in 2016 by Road March winner Machel Montano for falsely advertising Montano as a performer at the Island Vibe Fete, that year.

Montano later withdrew the lawsuit.

Chatelal and Nishard Mayhroo were crowned the 2018 Chutney Soca Monarch champions in January.