Morvant youth murdered

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed by an unknown assailant while with friends of Saturday night.

Newsday understands Jawari Joseph of Oliver Street, Morvant was walking along Mapatal Street at around 11 pm when a man approached the group and fired several shots at Joseph before escaping.

One of his friends called the police who took Joseph to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an unrelated incident, no one has yet been held for the shooting and wounding of a PH taxi driver and his only passenger who were caught in the crossfire of rival gangs near the John John flyover in Port of Spain on Saturday. According to reports shortly after 4.30 pm, the man and his passenger stopped at a traffic light when they began hearing loud explosions coming from the Laventille Hills. Before they could take cover, the driver was shot in his leg and the passenger on her finger.

They were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they are recuperating.

Members of the Port of Spain CID and the Inter Agency Task Force are continuing investigations.