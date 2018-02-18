Man held for robbing Bahamians, pointed out

NALINEE SEELAL

A 19-year-old Carenage man, who was one of five suspects detained in connection with the robbery of 13 Bahamian visitors, was positively identified during an identification parade on Saturday.

The suspect was pointed out by the driver of a yellow band maxi taxi. The driver was also robbed .

The teen and the others were held between Monday and Friday last week at Schuller Street in Carenage, after police received information which resulted in their respective homes being searched.

None of the stolen items were found. The other four suspects were supposed to be placed on ID parades late yesterday.

The suspect, who was pointed out, was also wanted in connection with the larceny of a vehicle belonging to a former National Security minister.

On Carnival Saturday, the Bahamian visitors were in the maxi taxi on their way to the Insomnia fete in Chaguaramas at about 10.30 pm. They were held up by a gunman when they reached Mc Kenzie Street in Carenage.

The gunman was later joined by five accomplices who assisted in robbing the occupants of the maxi taxi of a gold Rolex watch valued US$10,000, a quantity of US and other currency, cell phones and jewellry.

The bandits then fled the scene and the driver went to the Central Police Station in Port of Spain where a report was made.

The Bahamians left on a private jet on Carnival Monday at 4 pm vowing never to return.

Members of the Port of Spain CID led by acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including Insp Godfrey Vincent, Sgt Anthony Williams and other officers carried out investigations.

This led to several searches being mounted and the subsequent arrest of the suspects by officers of the Western Division Task Force.

Police believe with the arrest of the five and one of the men being positively identified, they may be able to make a major breakthrough in their investigation.