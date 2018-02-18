FBI to help examine electronic items from former detainees FBI to help examine electronicitems from former detainees

NALINEE SEELAL

A quantity of cell phones, tablets, laptops and other electronic communication devices, seized from 13 people detained in connection with an alleged plot to disrupt Carnival activities, are to be scrutinised by members of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

The electronic items were initially scrutinised by members of the Cybercrime Unit of the TT Police Service, however they were advised that there was need to do further inspection of the devices using technology not yet available in this country. It remained unclear if the FBI members will come to this country to examine the items or if the items will be sent to the FBI lab in the US.

The government has utilised the FBI lab in the past during the investigation into the murder of former state prosecutor Dana Seetahal. During that investigation, key pieces of evidence were sent to that lab for examination and for a report which is expected to be used in the court hearings by the State.

Well-placed sources said local law enforcement officers were unable to charge any of the detained people because they were advised that they did not have enough evidence, hence the decision to release them.

Newsday was told attorneys representing the former detainees intend to apply to the Attorney General to have the seized items returned to them.

However Special Branch sources said due to the sensitive nature of the investigations, there is no chance of the police returning the items any time soon. “We are not taking any chances. The argument, contrary to what some people are saying – that we acted prematurely, is without merit. We know why we detained people and, although this information cannot be shared with the public at this time, all will be revealed is due course,” insisted a senior police officer yesterday.

Eleven of the 13 suspects have been released pending further investigations.

Members of the FBI working alongside Special Branch officers had allegedly received information about plans to disrupt the Carnival activities.

The former detainees have denied allegations of them planning to engage in terrorist activities. They said they were peaceful Muslims.