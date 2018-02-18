Entertaining Champs of Steel Plus

HE’S THE MAN: Duane O’Connor Jr, the 2018 Junior Calypso Monarch, performs Man of Integrity to an appreciative audience.

OUT of the Fires of Canboulay was a very good attempt to bring back Champs of Steel Plus after an absence of one year.

The post-Carnival event which features all the champions in Carnival is put on by Pan Trinbago and has been running since 1980 with the exception of 2017.

This year Champs of Steel Plus was staged in conjunction with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) but lacked flair. Looking at the backdrop on stage, you never knew we were just out of “the greatest show on earth” – several sheets of ply board painted grey. It lacked imagination and the fires of the Canboulay did not burn bright enough to light up the stage as most of the performances were done in subdued lighting.

But that did not stop the champions from performing with the passion which made them all winners.

The event was presented in six capsules starting with Canboulay when the slaves got their freedom. This featured the Gasparillo tamboo bamboo band and Jah Roots single pan band.

Neil “Iwer” George finally reached the Savannah as he performed in front of the masqueraders of Zebapique Productions. This was followed by eleven times Primary School Panorama champs St Margaret’s A.C. School with Good Morning. The enjoyment on the players’ faces was evident from afar.

Junior King and Queen of Carnival Nikolai Jagdeo and Jermiah Walters portrayed their costumes with style while Secondary School Panorama champs St Francois Girls College gave an energetic performance of Pan Break. Man of Integrity was performed by junior Calypso Monarch Duane O’Connor Jr

NWAC Calypso Queen Stacy Sobers and Small Conventional Panorama champions Golden Hands Steel Orchestra were very entertaining

Myron B and Gypsy continued their extempo battle to the amusement of the audience before the elite category National Junior Panorama champs BP Renegades took to the stage. They too gave a very energetic performance of Sokah.

Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz presented Selwyn “Tarro” Tarradath with a cheque for his contribution as a foundation member to Champs in Concert back in 1980.

When asked about the poor lighting and non-existent back drop, Diaz said there was a committee in charge but Pan Trinbago had very little to work with.

The show continued with the Single Pan champs Angostura Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony as well as the Flaming Limbo.

This was followed by King and Queen of Carnival Earl Thompson and Roxanne Omalo respectively. Medium Conventional Pan champs Pan Elders thrilled with their performance of Limbo Break.

Somehow the producer missed the mark by putting Large Conventional Pan champs BP Renegades to play before the end of the show. Arranger Duvone Stewart was still hyped from his victories and had his charges produce a sterling performance of their winning number Year for Love. This saw an exodus of patrons from the Grand Stand and the MC had to announce there was still more to come.

National Calypso Monarch Helon Francis, dressed to suit his title, performed his wining number Change.

There were several guest artistes like Cro Cro, Erphaan Alves and Nadia Baton who closed the show.

The show kept flowing as several pannists were playing off stage as the steel orchestras moved on and off the stage.

Tyeesha Alexander (Pan in A Minor), Kevin McLeod (Feeling to Party), Triston Marcano (Year for Love) and Khari Codrington (Pan Night and Day) which he dedicated to his father Cary, who was recently released from hospital. Khari got so emotional he broke down and could not finish his performance.

Out of the Fires of Canboulay was an entertaining event full of champions of pan, mas and calypso of Carnival 2018.