Canada top Pan Am badminton championships

CANADA won both the men’s and women’s titles when the Pan American Male and Female Continental Badminton Team Championships concluded at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua, yesterday.

As a result, both Canadian teams qualified for the Thomas and Uber Cup, which will be held in Thailand in May. The TT women finished fifth among the six teams in the women’s category, while the TT men ended seventh and last among the men.

Canada swept USA 3-0 in the five-match series in both the men’s and women’s finals. In the women’s final, Michelle Li got Canada off to a winning start with a 19-21, 21-14, 21-9 win over Jamie Subandhi. Brittney Tam continued the winning form for Canada with a 21-17, 21-16 win over Jamie Hsu.

Anne-Julie Beaulieu and Stephanie Pakenham got past Natalie Chi and Angela Zhang 21-15, 21-17 to seal the gold medal for the Canada women.

In the men’s final, Canadian Jason Ho-Shue defeated Sattawat Pongnariat 21-16, 21-10, before Brian Yang gave Canada a 2-0 lead by outlasting Calvin Lin 21-17, 21-9.

Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura clinched gold for Canada with a 21-18, 21-18 win over Phillip Chew and Pongnairat.

In the women’s third place playoff Peru defeated Guatemala 3-1.

Daniela Macias Brandes got Peru off to a winning start as she defeated Alejandra Jose Paiz Quan 21-7, 21-12.

Ines Castillo Salazar made it 2-0 for Peru with a 15-21, 21-16, 21-17 victory over Diana Alejandra Corleto Soto, before Mariana Isabel Paiz Quan got Guatemala’s first win as she prevailed 24-22, 21-16 over Valeria Wong Lam.

However, Peru sealed the bronze medal when Salazar and Daniela Zapata Hermosa outlasted Ana Lucia Albanes Cordon and Alejandra Jose Paiz Quan 21-10, 16-21, 21-16 in a doubles match.

In the men’s third place playoff Jamaica got past Peru 3-0. Samuel Ricketts got the ball rolling for Jamaica with a 21-12, 21-19 win over Daniel La Torre Regal.

Gareth Henry doubled Jamaica’s lead by defeating Diego Mini Cuadros 21-14, 19-21, 21-14, before Matthew Lee sealed the series win with a 21-11, 21-9 win over Leonardo Isa Kohatsu.