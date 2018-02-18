CALlaloo

Reginald Dumas writes a weekly column for the Newsday.

LAST NOVEMBER 27 Caribbean Airlines published a list of questions and answers on the $50 one-way “change fee” it would be applying to domestic travel from December 12.

Surprisingly, the first question wasn’t “What is the change fee?” but “When will the change fee take effect?” Then followed a question on the amount of the fee, and it was only at question 3 that we read: “Why is (CAL) implementing this fee?”

The “answer” given was: “(CAL) has been conducting a detailed review of our network as we work towards improving service standards for our customers.

Arising out of our review, we recommended certain strategic initiatives to enable the airline to better serve our valued customers who use the domestic Air Bridge. One of the recommendations was the introduction of the TT$50 (one-way) Change Fee on domestic flights.”

This is undiluted gobbledygook; CAL doesn’t even hint at answering its own question. Rather, it tells us it has been reviewing its network (which extends well beyond the air bridge), and that out of the review have emerged recommendations (one of which is the introduction of the change fee) on “certain strategic initiatives” which, in its opinion, will help it provide better service to its “valued (domestic traffic).”

But where is the “because” in response to the “why” in the question? Where is the “what” that should precede the “why”? In the course of its “detailed review”, did CAL consult its “valued (air bridge) customers”? Including – given Tobago’s reliance on the air bridge, especially these days — the Tobago House of Assembly, the Tobago hospitality industry and the Tobago Chapter of the Chamber of Commerce? If not, why, and what would “detailed” then mean? Other than the change fee, what are its recommended “initiatives” for better service?

Mind you, it’s a fact that many air bridge travellers, mostly Trinidad-based, have abused privileges over the decades. They visit Tobago for a few days, having in advance made return reservations on several flights. However, they turn up only for the last possible flight. If such people are to be charged $50 per missed flight, I have no problem. Is that what CAL means?

But there are a few other aspects of the airline’s Q and A that puzzle me as well.

Question 8 reads: “What happens if the customer cannot get a confirmed flight for date and time requested?” The answer: “If this happens, the Customer can opt to purchase a ticket for the next available flight. The TT$50 fee WILL APPLY…”

But why should a customer be charged because, say, the flight he wants is fully booked and he has no choice but to travel later? How is that his fault? For what precisely is he being penalised?

Question 9 deals with standby travel. The answer states that “(i)f the ticket is not used on the specific date it was bought for travel, the … Change Fee will apply at the next attempt for travel.”

You may say that sounds reasonable, though why the ticket might not have been used should be a relevant factor. But there’s more. Recently a friend of mine, having bought a standby ticket, was then asked to surrender his seat to a CAL employee, on the ground, if you please, that CAL had done him “a favour” by selling him the ticket in the first place. A favour! He was not amused.

Questions and answers 13 to 16 are also intriguing. No 13 asks: “Does this fee have to be paid if the flight is changed by (CAL)?” Answer: “No.”

No 14 asks: “What will happen when there are delays and/or disruptions resulting in changes to flight times…?” Answer: “The Change Fee WILL NOT APPLY…”

No 15 asks: “Does the change fee apply if the customer is on a flight which is cancelled by (CAL)?” Answer: “NO fee applies…”

No 16 asks: “Does the fee apply if the customer is late due to (CAL) and missed onward connections?” Answer: “NO fee applies.”

You will have noticed that in none of the above scenarios has the airline kept its commitments (this might sometimes be due to factors beyond its control, like bad weather). Yet it grandly announces that in such cases its customers will not have to pay it a fee. The logic is breathtaking.

I pay the airline $50 if I don’t turn up on time, or at all, for my flight. But if I turn up and there’s no flight, or a much delayed one, and I’m thereby seriously inconvenienced — I may have missed an important doctor’s appointment, for instance — I don’t have to pay the airline. Such generosity. How exactly does CAL define “valued customers”, and how does it see its responsibility to them?