Woman runs into car, dies
Mon Repos police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who died in an accident on Friday night.
Police report that around 10.30 pm, the driver of a silver Nissan Tiida car was proceeding north on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, when, on nearing the Tarouba flyover, a woman ran across from the right of the lane into the car. She died on the spot as the driver contacted police who arrived minutes later.
The woman had on a black jersey and black underwear. Police said she appeared to be in her early 50s, of African descent, slim built and about five feet, five inches in height.
Police believe the woman may have deliberately run into the vehicle.
They found no form of identification for the woman whose body was taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.
Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station or Mon Repos police at 657- 9769.