Woman among 3 arrested

SEIZED: The two firearms and marijuana seized by police during a raid on an apartment in South Trinidad on Thursday.

THREE people including a woman were arrested and a revolver, a pistol and a quantity of ammunition seized by officers the Southern Division Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise, in the Princes Town district on Thursday.

The exercise, supervised by Sgt Roland Ramlogan and Cpl Neil Nanan, included PCs Akil Clarence and Ricky Isaac, was conducted around 5 pm, during which the officers executed a search warrant at an apartment located at Lothians Gardens in Princes Town which was occupied by three suspects.

Police said that in the presence of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, his 21-year-old common-law-wife and his 27-year-old brother, the officers searched the apartment and found and seized a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with four rounds of 9mm ammunition which was found on a window ledge, and one Browning pistol loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition and 93 grammes of marijuana, being discovered under a bed in the apartment.

The drug has an estimated street value of $930. The three suspects were later questioned and remain in custody pending the laying of charges.