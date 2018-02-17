Winston Duke, star to watch

Tobagonian actor Winston Duke stars in Black Panther as M'Baku

Tobagonian and Black Panther actor Winston Duke has been named Vanity Fair’s Star You Should Be Watching in the American fashion magazine’s February issue.

Playing the villainous character of M’Baku, known as Man-Ape in the original comic books, Vanity Fair writer, Yohana Desta, said Duke, “nearly steals the movie out from underneath Black Panther himself.” The article briefly told of Duke’s childhood in Argyle Village, Tobago and his move to Brooklyn with this mother and sister when he was nine years old.

An introvert, he spent most of his time in the library or a comic-book store until a high school teacher noticed he “came alive” during class presentations. She signed him up for the theatre club and he later studied theatre at the University of Buffalo and the Yale School of Drama.

Desta described the six-foot-five Duke as a broadly handsome man with a clever sense of humour who has the sensitivity of a schoolboy who loves the TV show, Frasier.

Duke, 31, auditioned for the part four times over three months. He said he immediately noticed that M’Baku, the leader of the Jabari mountain tribe in the movie, was a true leader. “He’s deeply attached to his community and the welfare of his people. This is a lot more than I could have ever expected, especially for my first role.”

While he also had acting parts in the TV shows Modern Family, Person of Interest, and Law & Order, Black Panther is his first Hollywood film. Forbes Magazine noted that the movie had the third-biggest superhero opening day, February 15, in history as it earned US$75.8 million on its first day, including US$25.2 million in Thursday previews.

At the end of the Vanity Fair article, Duke said he noticed people watching him on the street and that he could feel that his life was changing. He said, “Even being part of a world like Black Panther that is gonna be something that’s deeply commercial, it still is about a narrative of people who are unseen, unheard, and unrepresented, you know? I would love more stories with strong characters of colour who don’t always fit the mould that Hollywood has created in the past. I want more opportunities for us.” In October last year, he was also featured in People Magazine’s Ones to Watch issue.

Social media reports also spoke of another Tobagonian, Sekani Solomon of Hope, playing a role in Black Panther as a motion designer. Solomon, a graduate of Bishop’s High School, is quoted as saying he was selected by Perception, a technology design company, to help create a nearly three-minute animation end sequence at the end of the movie.