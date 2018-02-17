Winds of change

Alana “Lady Watchman” Sinnette performs Dead Beat at the National Calypso Monarch Final 2018 at Dimanche Gras last Sunday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

COREY CONNELLY

Are the winds of change blowing through calypso?

Is there an attempt to do away with the stalwarts of the art form in favour of their younger counterparts?

Some observers last week suggested the results of the National Calypso Monarch Final on Carnival Sunday seemed to reflect a relinquishing of what they called the “old guard” – the veterans who once filled the North and Grand Stands with patrons at the Dimanche Gras.

However, others contend the results simply reflected the changes within the fraternity and not any deliberate attempt to thwart the contribution of the senior bards.

Last year’s monarch, Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool placed 17th in the competition while several of the other stalwarts, including Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes Millington); Sugar Aloes (Michael Osuna) and Skatie (Carlos James) also received low rankings in the results.

Sunday Newsday spoke to several of the young finalists about these perceptions and how they see their role in the art form.

New monarch Helon Francis admitted he had been hearing talk about a “changing of the guards” in calypso for some time but was unsure as to whether this translated into any overt decision to push the younger artistes.

“Let’s see how long people will keep saying, ‘changing of the guards,’” he said. Francis, who wrote his winning song, Change, acknowledged the art form was in transition. “We do see some things happening,” he said of the Calypso Monarch Competition.

“It is not the exact same line-up you would see. The line-up in soca and all is not the same.

“I can’t say yet what is happening. But we are seeing change. Society overall is changing in terms of people, trends.”

Extempo champion Myron Bruce (Myron B), who placed sixth in the Calypso Monarch final, said, “A shift is definitely on.” He said there was a new generation of artistes who, though young, were still seasoned.

“Many of them who are in their 20s and 30s have been doing calypso almost professionally since childhood and in their teens. So, it tells now, when they hit the big stage, they perform professionally,” Bruce said, listing former monarchs Karene Asche, Roderick “Chuck” Gordon and Duane O’Connor, as examples.

Bruce said the fact that Francis and second-place finisher Aaron “Voice” St Louis also wrote their contributions, was also a telling factor.

“That was amazing on that night. The top two, and had I not lost some points, I would have been in the top four, all wrote their own compositions. And it was not a case where they bought calypsoes.

“So, we have young writers and performers doing well and winning the competition now. And not just winning but competing for honours.”

Alluding to claims that some of the elders in calypso were stifling the art form, Bruce added: “I think that caused younger ones like myself to work a little harder to try and break through. And I think that gave performers like myself a lot more mettle to push and make it through competition and take the lead in carrying the art form forward.”

Rondell Donawa, who placed third in the competition with his own composition De Problem, also told Sunday Newsday the art form was evolving.

“The art form is evolving because you see a lot of calypsonians changing concepts, especially the younger calypsonians, on how they put across and illustrate their compositions,” he said.

Citing Voice’s Year For Love as an example, Donawa pointed to a difference in its construction.

“While others may say it’s a soca, some people could consider it as a fast-beat calypso, just as long time when (Black) Stalin (Leroy Caliste) and all of these persons would have had upbeat calypsoes, borderline soca in the Dimanche Gras.”

Donawa said, as a young calypsonian, he needed to be cognisant of the needs of the art form in order to attract more youths.

“I do believe the art form has taken a shift with the recent results because a lot of youth are keen on following or even getting involved, not saying they have not been involved before because you would see from Junior Calypso Monarch, there is always a lot of competitors. But it is also about encouraging and focusing on the youth to appreciate the calypso art form.”

Saying his role would be to continue pushing “positive vibes and messages,” Donawa said more needed to be done in schools to encourage youths to write their own calypsoes and soca.

“Because at the end of the day, the art form is a crime deterrent as you would see in other jurisdictions like Jamaica where conscious or even reggae music is a way to really bring the masses together to be more positive and stay away from a life of crime.”

Third-time finalist Alana Sinette-Khan, who goes by the sobriquet Lady Watchman, said she was appalled by talk which suggested that the long-time calypsonians should hang up their boots.

“Since Carnival Sunday night, I have been hearing that – people saying that the results were a lesson for them to stop competing now and make way for the younger ones – but I don’t totally agree with it,” she said.

“Calypso is a passion, something you do from your heart and they should not just sit back or be phased out if they enjoy singing.”

Sinette-Khan, who began singing calypso at the age of 12, said fellow finalists Singing Sandra and Chalkdust were among her mentors in the art form. Cultural commentator, lecturer and playwright Zeno Constance dismissed the view that calypso veterans were being sidelined. “I am not going to put any conspiracy theory and say there is a conscious effort by anybody to say they are going to consciously do this,” said Constance, a part-time lecturer in Carnival Studies at the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies.

“There is an old saying in the Black Power (Movement) time, where we used to say that nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. So, my thing is, ‘When is your time, is your time.’”

Constance argued that Francis, at 24, was not the first young artiste to win the monarch title.

“Chuck won two, Duane won once and Karene won once. And, in the middle of all of that, (Pink) Panther (Eric Taylor) does still win and Chalkie still wins.

“So, I don’t know there is a conspiracy to put the younger ones. They will one day be the older ones. And that day will come when there will be nobody over 55 in the calypso finals. They will all be gone. It is a relentless march to the future that we cannot stop.”