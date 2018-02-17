Two foreigners fined for illegal entry

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

TWO men arrested in Moruga on Sunday with a shipment of dasheen from Venezuela, appeared yesterday before a San Fernando magistrate charged separately with entering this country illegally.

Venezuelan farmer Humberto Manuel Gomez, 55, and Guyanese boat captain Shafraz Nawaz Rafeek, 46, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine.

The magistrate read the charge that on an unknown date this year, at an unknown beach which is not a designated port of entry, they entered the country and failed to report to an immigration officer as required by law. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told the court Moruga police took Gomez to the Immigration investigation office on Thursday at about 2.45 pm. Cpl Atiba Williams investigated and later charged the Spanish-speaking Gomez with the offence.

Through a translator, Gomez said he is a farmer and fisherman and had brought the dasheen for trade. He has three children and a common-law wife in Venezuela.

His attorney Ramraj Harripersad said his client had no previous convictions. The attorney said he does not know if Gomez’s action in entering the country illegally was habitual or out of ignorance.

Saying he should have known better, the magistrate fined Gomez, $5,000 forthwith, failing which he will serve three years in jail.

Minutes later, the Guyanese captain pleaded guilty to the same offence.

Rafeek told the magistrate that on the day of his arrest, he had gone to make a report against another Guyanese man at the Moruga Police Station.

Rafeek, who was unrepresented, added he came to the country to sell the dasheen which police seized. He complained that Moruga police seized his “fat gold ring,” valued at US$400, and a bag which contained several items.

The magistrate fined him $3,000 to be paid within seven days or serve nine months in jail.