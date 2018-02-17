Just In
Saturday 17 February 2018
TT-Sweden seek stronger ties

TT and Sweden are seeking to strengthen bilateral co-operation on human rights and gender equality.

This information is contained in a statement issued earlier in the week by the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses held these discussions with new Swedish Ambassador to TT Elisabeth Eklund, who paid him a courtesy call at his office at Tower C of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre last Tuesday.

During the meeting, Moses said TT wanted to expand bilateral relations with Sweden in several areas.

