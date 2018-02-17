Toco teen nursing gunshot wounds

NALINEE SEELAL

A 16-year-old teenager of Sans Souci, Toco, who absconded from the St Michael’s Home for Boys, Diego Martin, last year, was shot numerous times while walking along Main Street, Beetham Gardens, on Thursday night.

Police reports said Sean Simon was walking near the Excel Secondary School when he was approached by three men armed with guns who forced him into a black car.

Simon was driven to 42nd Street, Laventille, then ordered out of the car by one of the men, who told him to run.

While running he felt burning sensations and was shot multiple times. Simon saw a marked police car while running and told the police he had been shot.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated and warded in a serious condition.

Besson Street police are investigating.