The year of Voice and Duvone

Aaron ‘Voice’ St Louis.

CARNIVAL 2018 can easily be summed up as an evolution of the festival, particularly in the areas of calypso, soca and pan music. It appears mas is yet to get on board.

Aaron “Voice” St Louis certainly set the tone for Carnival. His music, which has appealed to both the older and younger generations for the last three years, was even more appealing this year with his Year For Love.

Given the breakdown of the social and economic structures in the country, resulting in crime and hardships for many citizens, Voice’s Year For Love was a cry for us to bring TT back to the paradise it once was, and the way the song was crafted was literally music to the ears.

It was no wonder that the young artiste copped the International Soca Monarch title for the third consecutive year and placed second in the National Calypso Monarch competition in only his first entry. His song was also played by the steelband that won the National Panorama (large bands category).

It should be noted that Calypso Monarch Helon Francis and third placed Rondell Donawa are also very young calypsonians who called on the powers that be, as well as the population at large, to come together to make positive changes in the country. And like Voice, their music was peppy, unlike the lamentations to which the audience has become accustomed.

Their top placings, and the relegation of the older, seasoned bards – like last year’s winner the Mighty Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool), Skatie (Carlos James), Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna) and Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes Millington) – to the cellar positions, appeared to signal a changing of the calypso monarchy guards.

The trend continued in the extempo arena with the Incredible Myron B (Myron Bruce) beating seasoned Gypsy (Winston Peters) for the title.

Another youngster, Travis Hosein made a name for himself as composer of this year’s Road March, Soca Kingdom sung by soca star Machel Montano, and high priest of soca, SuperBlue (Austin Lyons). Although Super had minimal vocals on the track, it was those said vocals that really made the song as popular as it became, with all feters and masqueraders gleefully singing and gyrating to “wine and fling it up.”

However, a pet peeve of avid Road March followers is that the competition is not judged on the road. There is the view that the “Stage March” never really reflects the song most enjoyed by revellers on the road. Many believe if the competition was judged on the road, Kees Dieffenthaller would have taken the crown with People in 2016 and Hello this year.

Of course, the Carnival had to start with bacchanal or it wouldn’t be Carnival, and so promoters of the Chutney Soca Monarch and the Junior Soca Monarch tried to twist the arm of Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, threatening to cancel both competitions because of insufficient funding from the government. The Chutney Soca Monarch received $1 million in funding, $300,000 of which went to winners Nishard Mayrhoo and Neval Chatelal. The Ministry of Education took over the Junior Soca Monarch competition, which was won by friends Desle Julien of St Mary’s College and Sergio Camejo of Fatima College.

Later in the season, 2012 Calypso Monarch Duane O’Connor sent the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) a pre-action protocol letter in a bid to get into the final of the competition after he saw a scratched score on one of the judge’s score sheets. He contended that had his score not been changed, he would have been a finalist. The fact that a High Court judge ruled in his favour and he placed seventh in the final, beating nine other competitors, made his challenge worthwhile.

Taking other crowns in the art form were Aaron Duncan (St George’s College) and Jayda Celestine (St Michael’s Anglican Primary School), Junior Chutney Soca Monarch; Duane Ta’zyah O’ Connor (St Mary’s College), Junior Calypso Monarch; and Kevan Calliste (St Benedict’s College), Junior Extempo Monarch.

Anyone looking back at the National Panorama competitions would immediately remember the name Duvone Stewart. This relatively young arranger has been doing wonderful productions with BP Renegades Steel Orchestra for quite a few years now, but the judges just didn’t get it until this year.

Stewart took Pan Elders to its fifth consecutive win in the National Panorama medium bands competition, and BP Renegades to its tenth (and first in 21 years) in the large bands category, making him the first to have arranged for two winning bands on the same final night.

He also became the only arranger to take steelbands to titles in all four categories in the modern era of Panorama, doing so in the single band category with La Horquetta Pan Groove for six consecutive years and San Juan East Side Symphony for five; with small band Merrytones in 2004; with Pan Elders for the last five years; and this year with Renegades. Stewart also boasted that he is the first Tobagonian arranger to take a big conventional steelband to Panorama victory.

The BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra was victorious for an 11th time in the Junior Panorama (Elite) competition, while St Francois Girls College copped the Junior Panorama (Secondary) crown and St Margaret’s Boys Anglican in the primary schools category.

Other pan winners were Golden Hands Steel Orchestra (Small Conventional Band) and Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony (Single Pan).

In the mas arena, the return of Peter Minshall designs was something to which many people looked forward. They were not disappointed.

It was refreshing to see his costumes looming larger than life, accompanied by music from the Republic Bank Exodus Steel Orchestra. This certainly brought back memories of yesteryear, when mas bands paraded to the sound of steel.

Ronnie & Caro The Mas Band won its third consecutive title in the Large Band category with its portrayal of Life’s Checkered Board. The mas couple mastered the art of mixing sexiness with meaningful costuming.

So too did The Lost Tribe, which placed second among the large bands, and K2K Alliance & Partners, winner of the Medium Band category with its portrayal We Stand United. The likes of Peter Minshall, Wayne Berkeley, Trini Revellers and Brian Mac Farlane did this so well in the past, dominating the Carnival scene for decades.

Other mas winners were Call of the Tribes (Small Band), Spirit of the Whip (Mini Band), Senior King Earl Thompson (Death and the Maiden The Fancy King Sailor Plays Pegasus), Senior Queen Roxanne Omalo (Lilith Mistress of the Eternally Damned), Junior King Nikolai Jagdeo (Explosion of Our Cultures) and Junior Queen Jermiah Walters (Celebrations- Colours of Our People).