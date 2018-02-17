Teaching is an art

A good teacher: Standard two students surround their teacher Adriel Benjamin as they do storytelling at St Paul’s Anglican School, San Fernando. Photo by Ansel Jebodh

STACY MOORE

Throughout his childhood, Adriel Benjamin was exposed to a number of lacklustre teachers. This, he believes, still continues in the school system.

Benjamin witnessed some of his peers and classmates struggle academically after being taught by teachers who were under-performing. He believes such problems are inextricably linked to behaviour patterns and poor performance by students, and motivated to bring about change in the school system, he set out to become a teacher.

Not just a teacher, he said, but an educator determined to make a difference in the lives of children. For his dedication, Benjamin, a Standard Two teacher at St Paul’s Anglican Primary School, San Fernando won the 2018 Teacher of the Year. He received the Frank B Seepersad award, presented by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), in January. He is the 23 teacher to be honoured with the award since its inception in 1991.

Benjamin has been teaching for 14 years and has developed teaching strategies, incorporating drama and storytelling, in keeping with the Ministry of Education’s curriculum. Despite his youthful appearance, Benjamin has a no nonsense approach which allows him to relate to his students in a firm manner.

Benjamin, of Corinth Road, Cocoyea, said he believes not only in the academic success but takes pride in imparting values and proper manners to his class. He pursued his degree at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

Benjamin told Sunday Newsday his grandmother encouraged him on fulfilling his dream of becoming a teacher. His teaching career began in 2004 at St Paul’s Anglican Primary School. He has since taught First and Second Year classes and now Standard Two. Benjamin describes teaching as an art.

He said if teachers cannot commit and dedicate themselves to teaching then they have failed their students.

“You have to be committed to the job. Some of the things we do as teachers we must understand that we can never be rewarded for it, because teaching is a calling from God and the only true payment and reward comes from God.” Teachers, he said, must create the change in the lives of children. “We are charged with changing and developing the minds of children to make a contribution in the wider society and the way I see this is a very important task. I take my work very seriously. I don’t want children to be exposed to the type of teaching I was exposed to as a child. I want to be better. No child must be left behind.”

Benjamin has also incorporated Information Communication Technology (ICT) lessons in the classroom. “Instead of going with the traditional way of teaching many of my lessons entail not only storytelling and drama but real life experiences.”

Benjamin said while teachers are faced with challenges in some parents not being supportive and tremendous amount of paper work, they must never give up and become lazy.

He felt grateful his Teacher of the Year award and hoped to inspire others. He thanked principal Daryl Joseph, vice principal Stephen Dinoo, teachers and other staff member for supporting and encouraging him.

At his school, Benjamin has been instrumental in starting the school choir and drum ensemble, and is in charge of school’s steel orchestra.

He advises other educators to always remember that being in a classroom with a good teacher is the best hope for any child.

“I firmly believe in a child centered ideology where learning is made interesting through caring and commitment.”