Talk Tent tribute to Agitation

Well done: Master storyteller Paul Keens Douglas applauds his cast at Talk Tent.

Kalifa Clyne

In tribute to comedian Ramdeen Ramjattan (John Agitation), this year’s Talk Tent was a place of laughter, social awareness and a distinct sombre tone of remembrance.

The first thing to greet audiences as they entered the building was a canvas with photos of Ramjattan announcing the tribute.

Ramjattan died on February 5 after ailing for some time. He was 90.

People who attended his shows from the fifties to the eighties would have been falling off their chairs with laughter during any of Agitation’s offerings, both as an MC and as a comedian.

“Well, tonnerre!” was his signature start to all of his performances. Then he would get into a mix of his comical take on current affairs, and his sheer wit.

The word “tonerre” featured in Miguel Brown’s presentation, which he did in tribute to Ramjattan.

Brown, who said Trinbagonians were creative people when it comes talk, said the country was losing the language because of distractions.

“Words we should keep in our language we losing them.”

His presentation made fun of current affairs, public utilities, the ferry to Tobago and the general silliness surrounding life in the Caribbean. A place where forgotten words and stories and the best parts of TT and Caribbean culture thrive, the show was described by more than one cast member as a place “where we remember ourselves as Trinbagonians.”

The 35th anniversary of the show, created by Paul Keens Douglas, saw a mixture of young and more experienced artistes in comedy and oral tradition grace the Queen’s Hall stage in Port of Spain on Friday night.

“Just so, he ups and gone. No goodbye,” Douglas said to the audience while offering a story of how he and Agitation ran the early version of the Talk Tent together.

The show started with a wordy performance from the Pierrot Grenade (Felix Edinborough) followed by a tale of toothache torment from comedienne storyteller Avion Crooks on her avoidance of Carnival, using examples from the village healer to the use of social media to share the authentic experience of life on this island through interactions with its many characters.

Idris Saleem, spoken word artiste, shared his love of country and his absolute devotion to mangoes but made it clear that he should not be relied on for a snack of mango chow and Fareeda Chapman, a clear favourite judging from the audience’s reaction, described the troubles of menopause with some humorous but educational tips on how to deal with it.

While host David Bereaux shared some “ole time calypso” during the second half of the show, Douglas brought the audience back to today’s issues with comments on fake news but stopped to pay tribute to all the performers of the Talk Tent who had died.

Talkalypso champion Short Pants (Llewelyn McIntosh) ended the show, with three pieces of calypso and a final recitation of Iwer George’s Savannah, a presentation the audience appreciated audibly.