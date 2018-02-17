Stewart earns Commonwealth Games standard
PARALYMPIAN Akeem Stewart, sprinter Reyare Thomas and long jumper Andwuelle Wright were the TT athletes achieving the Commonwealth Games qualifying standard at the NAAATT Pre Commonwealth Meet at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.
Stewart achieved a top throw of 18.68m to make the Commonwealth standard of 18.50m, and also won gold on the day. Thomas won the women’s 100m event in 11.21 seconds to make the qualifying standard of 11.34. Also earning the Commonwealth standard was Wright, a former top Carifta athlete. Wright saved his best for last leaping a distance of 8.07m on his final jump to earn the qualifying standard of 7.70m.
More TT athletes will try to earn the qualifying standard when the meet continues today from 10 am. The Commonwealth Games take place in Australia from April 4 to 15.