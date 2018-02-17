Seales: Probe cop voice note

Michael Seales

Former national security minister Howard Chin Lee yesterday expressed his disappointment that someone claiming to be the officer who issued his wife two tickets on Friday, gave an incorrect account of the matter on social media.

“That is an action that strikes me as unprofessional, especially given the tickets issued by the very officer are now before the courts,” he said in a written statement.

Over the weekend, a WhatsApp Messenger voice note was circulated, supposedly by a female officer, insinuating that Chin Lee tried to obstruct her from her duty on behalf of his wife.

The voice note said the officer was performing a speed exercise on Western Main Road, Westmoorings, when she stopped a white BMW for speeding. Calling the number of the licence plate, she said the driver, a “white woman,” had a driver’s permit and an insurance certificate, both of which had expired last year, and a child in the car that was not properly secured.

She said the woman called her husband and he was coming to meet them but he took too long to arrive so she told the woman to follow her to the police station. She said when she arrived, a man, who identified himself as Chin Lee, approached her car window and would not step back although she asked him to do so.

In the voice note, she said he asked her, “Ent you know I is Howard Chin Lee?” while the wife insisted that her driving without a licence or insurance was “not a big deal.”

The officer then questioned if the law did not apply to the rich and well-known as well as to those of a lower income bracket.

In the statement, Chin Lee noted that, on February 16, his wife was issued two tickets for not having insurance and speeding.

However, he said, “I wish to state that given the former portfolios I held. I have always and will always support and respect the police in the execution of what are increasingly difficult duties to keep the country and, particularly, the roads safe. I wish to state my purpose for visiting the station was simply to produce the original insurance certificate for the current year. Since my wife, at the time, could only produce a soft copy of the current insurance certificate as the one in her car had expired.”

In a separate statement to Sunday Newsday, he said while officers should always do their duty, as far as he knew, it was common practice to allow a driver 24 hours to produce a valid certificate of insurance.

Speaking to Sunday Newsday, TTPS Social and Welfare Association president Insp Michael Seales said an investigation needed to be carried out on the incident. First, he said it had to be determined whether the speaker was an officer or someone close to the issue.

“If it was an officer she would have breached protocol by way of communicating something that came to her attention whilst conducting an investigation. That is something that is frowned upon... That has amounted to a breach of confidentiality which is a very serious matter, if it is an officer.”

Next, he said it had to be determined why the person circulated the information to the public. He said every officer took an oath and part of it specified that they should not communicate anything that comes into their possession as a result of their duty.

He said this “discreditable conduct” was punishable and the penalty could be as harsh as dismissal.

“That is something the association will not encourage, will not tolerate because we want to hold officers to a high standard. We hope that the commissioner takes a very serious view of that, get to the bottom of it, and that person be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Seales added that allowing a driver 24 hours to produce a valid certificate of insurance or license was not policy but one of an individual officer’s discretion, if discretion should be used at all.

He explained that a person could be charged with a series of offences. For example, if the driver did not have their driver’s licence, the driver could be charged with “failing to produce” rather than not having a valid licence. In this case, the officer could give the driver the opportunity to produce the documents before submitting a charge.

He said for the officer to give the person 24 hours to produce a valid document and not charge them at all, would be a criminal offence as they would be “perverting the course of justice.”