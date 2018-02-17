Scaled-down Jazz Still promises to be fun

George Leacock Tobago Festivals Commission chairman says the jazz festival has been scaled back, but will still be a fun experience.

IT IS usually one of the next big thing on TT’s calendar of events. For years now, locals and foreigners have travelled between Trinidad and Tobago for the Tobago Jazz Festival and the Tobago Jazz Experience.

Putting doubts to rest, this year’s Tobago Jazz Experience is being held from April 26 to 29. But the event, the Tobago Festivals Commission chairman George Leacock said yesterday, has been scaled down.

In a phone interview Leacock told Newsday the festival might only be the three-day weekend, but it will be embracing the fringe festivals such as Fashion Coda which happens during the festival.

Further details, however, Leacock said would be given next week after critical meetings are held this weekend.

“The big thing has been the activation by the Tobago House of Assembly of the Tobago Festivals Commission. The Tobago Festivals Commission will be a genuine year-round commission charged with the management of festivals. Situations like the ones we find ourselves in this year, where we are a little bit late in getting our arrangements and things in place would not recur. We are able now because we are year-round to make arrangements for 2019 now.”

He said the commission might have to go through a bit of “teething problems” in the immediate situation but also said plans for Jazz 2019 would be given shortly after 2018’s. In terms of the artistes, Leacock promised there would be a headliner and said they were talking to some interesting artistes. He promised that the festival would be fun.

“We are embracing those things (fringe events) as a way of expanding the offerings for somebody who is visiting from Trinidad or wherever...” he said.

Leacock added it would be the commission’s staff full-time job to prepare for festivals like jazz and the Tobago Heritage Festival. “This is full-time. This is what the Festivals Commission does,” he said.

The commission, he said, was not allowing the excuse that it is marketing and advertising, so therefore, it could spend. “We want a direct return, you bring artistes, you charge, you make sure everyone pays their fair share to come and then we also, at the same time, expect that the indirect benefits are also properly measured,” he added when asked about the festival’s returns and profitability. Leacock did not wish to discuss budget. Artistes like John Legend, Grace Jones, Lauryn Hill, and in its previous dispensation, George Benson, Whitney Houston, Rod Stewart and Elton John among others graced the Tobago Jazz stages.

A report done last year by the Evaluation and Strategic Task Force led by Dr Keith Nurse, commissioned to assess the festival found several challenges. A release published in a December 11 Newsday report said, “The release said the Task Force noted several challenges that have hampered the growth of the festival in the past, including limited data to facilitate strategic planning; late procurement of artistes and inconsistent transportation linkages of the air- and sea-bridge.”

The article noted that several recommendations were made by the task force, among them being the management of the festival by the Festivals Commission.

“Apart from changes to its management structure, the Division said other critical steps to be taken to ensure the future success of the Tobago Jazz Experience, as recommended by the task force, include enhancing the selection and procurement process so it becomes more regularised and strategic as the performers serve as the main marketing element and the greatest draw for audiences.

The task force also recommended strengthening collaboration with fringe events through strategic partnerships, particularly in the areas of marketing and logistics to ensure wider reach and greater public interest,” it also said.