Sando mayor wants no mas on Cipero St

YVONNE WEBB

A SERIES of violent acts on Cipero Street, San Fernando during Carnival may see it being eliminated as a route in the future.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello confirmed consideration is being given to a suggestion from the Carnival Committee to pull this street from the route because of the congestion which may have led to the violence, including the murder of Osei Joseph on J’Ouvert morning and alleged bottle-pelting by a band of hooligans. These led to the premature end to the festivities on Carnival Tuesday night.

He said because a lot of the bands pass on this street to get into the judging points in San Fernando, the committee is considering spreading the mas to other streets. “Particularly for J’Ouvert morning, I can see that we would have to move Cipero Street out of the equation,” Regrello said.

He said the street has become congested, and this was not helped by business people who rent the front of their premises to vendors, who in turn occupy the entire pavement, even protruding onto the main street.

He said he understood it is a situation like this, while Joseph was attempting to squeeze between a band and vendor’s booths, there was some pushing and tugging and someone in the crowd pulled out a “short sword” from his waist and stabbed Joseph to death.

Expressing condolences to Joseph’s family, he said ways have to be found to prevent these incidents which marred the festival. He said the other murder, in Embacadere, was not Carnival-related.

Regrello said for 2019 the committee proposed bands coming from areas such as Mon Repos, Cocoyea and Pleasantville use the San Fernando Bypass to enter the Rienzi Kirton Highway and from there to Harris Promenade. The use of Mucurapo Street onto Keate Street and back to Coffee Street is also on the drawing board for leaving the city.

Another plan being considered is for all the bands to assemble near the National Academy for the Performing Arts (South), which could provide an opportunity for the police to assess the bands and search masqueraders if necessary.