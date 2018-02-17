Pan Renegade

Sweet music: BPTT Renegades’s performance of Year of Love is sweet music to arranger Duvone Stewart’s ears.

Duvone Stewart has always been an overachiever.

“I am a perfectionist in all that I do. I was a born winner,” he declared, after steering BPTT Renegades to victory in this year’s Panorama final at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, on Carnival Saturday.

He’s over the moon about Renegades’ success with Voice’s Year For Love, more so in light of the fact that the band from Charlotte Street, east Port-of-Spain, has finally returned to pan supremacy after a 21-year absence from winner’s row.

But for Stewart, 41, the work has only just begun. “I am the leader of this ship and I have set a very high bar for myself, to guide the band for the next two decades.

“I have already left my legacy in every country I have been to. And I have done so with discipline, respect and dedication.”

Stewart is understandably elated, having also led San Fernando band Pan Elders to its fifth consecutive victory in the medium band category of the Panorama.

With these two successes under his belt, he now holds the record as being the only arranger in the country’s history to have led two bands (in two separate categories) to wins in a single competition, from preliminaries to finals.

Stewart said Renegades’ victory, though, was especially rewarding.

“I have won single, small and medium band competitions for the past ten years consistently but the large band category has always eluded me.”

He said the victory also coincided with the band’s 70th anniversary “so we could not have gotten a better gift to start the year.” Stewart revealed, however, he was actually sought out to lead Renegades more than a decade ago.

He recalled he had gotten a phone call in 2006 to arrange for the band after his successes in the past with La Horquetta Pan Groove, Merritones and other outfits, but turned down the offer. Stewart said he was intimidated by the fact that the late Dr Jit Samaroo had been the band’s arranger and his involvement would have meant big shoes to fill.

“It was around the time he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was on his way out. And I believe I was not mentally ready to accept that challenge.

“A lot of people would have said different but I know myself because any time I want to go into something, I go into something big, to make an impression for a lifetime.”

Four years later, in 2010, Stewart again declined the offer.

“I still was not ready. There was a fear factor that was bugging me knowing that this is not just an ordinary steelband but an institution that has grown with the legacy of Dr Samaroo, winning three straight Panoramas–the only steelband to have such a achievement and I believe the time was not right for me.”

With the band eliminated from the final in the 2011 competition, BPTT again made a proposal to Stewart, but on this occasion, decided to not take no for an answer.

Stewart finally embraced the opportunity in 2012, only to learn the band’s members were expecting him six years before.

In the ensuing years, Renegades performed creditably under Stewart’s leadership as arranger but they have always knocked on the door to success–until now.

“In 2018, I could safely say that I have not felt the pressure of being in the shadows of Dr Samaroo because I received the confidence. I received the word from the band that Duvone, it is time to make Renegades your band.”

One of the more gifted arrangers in the steelband movement, Stewart was born into a musical family in Wilson Road, Scarborough, Tobago.

His parents, avid pan players, were both involved with the, now defunct, Trintoc Tobago All Stars, which had its panyard a stone’s throw away from their home.

“I would follow them to the panyard because I was not allowed to go by myself, only under their supervision.”

At times, when his parents were out of sight, Stewart said he would grab their pan sticks and play.

Later, when his parents began bringing instruments to their home, “I would fiddle around with them, trying to learn different things.” Stewart’s interest in pan caught their attention and they supported him fully, so much so, that he dominated almost every pan competition in Tobago.

In 1986, he also won the 12 and Under talent show, hosted by the late Hazel Ward-Redman on Trinidad & Tobago Television (TTT).

During that time, the former Signal Hill Secondary student also cultivated an interest in Samaroo’s music. “I was a big fan of Jit Samaroo. Pan In A Minor was one of my favourite songs in 1987. While everybody wanted to be like Michael Jordon, I wanted to be like Jit Samaroo.”

Stewart’s big break came in 1991 when he received an invitation from Samaroo to be a part of Renegades.

Samaroo, he said, was impressed with his performance at a World Steelband Soloist Festival.

Stewart recalled that his parents consulted with his former high school music teacher, Gwyneth Armstrong, who gave them the green light for him to perform with Renegades.

He said his first Panorama with Renegades in 1992 was an “eye-opening, life-changing opportunity” for him.

“Playing for a big band in the bright lights of Trinidad in the Queen’s Park Savannah. I was just increasingly growing in full support of what my career is now. Renegades has done it for me.

“They have to fire me and I don’t see that happening right now. I am not leaving to go anywhere.”

On his choice of Year For Love, Stewart said he wanted a popular tune which resonated with the people.

“I wanted a sing along but I never knew how popular the song would turn out to be.”

Year For Love, he said, also touched him in a personal way.

“It played an emotional game with me because I lost two friends in the month of December to the bad boys. So, it was just sending a positive message to me that was sent out to the general public in Trinidad and Tobago and to the world.”

Having led Renegades to victory, Stewart said he also intended to play a major role in building the Charlotte Street community and its environs, which had buckled under the weight of crime for decades.

“I saw the camaraderie of people who live in Chafford Courts, eastern Dry River area, The Harp, who support the band big time, and who came back to the panyard and sensed that love.

“The song touched the hearts and minds of a lot of families who lost loved ones through criminal elements.”

However, Stewart said the band’s rehearsal sessions in the run up to Panorama were not affected by the crime situation.

“The band has groomed and breathed a lot of good players around the area. It has not done any damage. It just has do good.”

Regarding Renegades’ future plans, Stewart said a “mammoth” concert, featuring world-renowned musicians and the band’s pannists, was on the drawing board.

Also in the works is a July-August vacation camp production in which the youths in the community would be taught the rudiments of the national instrument alongside some of its more theatrical elements.

“They will learn to marry the two entities so that we can make, groom and send out musicians to the world.”

He said the band was preparing for tours in America, Europe and Asia.

Awed by the contribution of veteran arrangers, Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, Leon “Smooth” Edwards, Robert Greenidge, Ken “Professor” Philmore and others, all of whom paved the way for the success he enjoys today, Stewart said he was taking his success in stride.

However, he acknowledged there was “a changing of the guards” within the pan fraternity.

“At the end of the day, the transition has to go on. Now the gates are open for a new generation of arrangers to come on the scene to share their light, vision, music, to let their voice be heard with whatever band they have.”

He listed Seion Gomez, Leon Foster, Marlon White, Carlon Yearwood, Vanessa Headley and Keisha Codrington as examples.

For now, though, Stewart is savouring the moment.

“It is so fitting that BP Renegades has taken time to invest in me, to groom me and make me what I am, to give me that space to be Duvone Stewart. On Panorama night, Duvone Stewart was in full effect. The music was flawless. I could not ask for anything more.”