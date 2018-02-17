No school at St Benedict’s tomorrow
There will be no school at St Benedict’s College in La Romaine tomorrow.
The school’s principal, Anne Gomes-Phillips said the county medical officer of health had ordered that the school be closed to facilitate action to resolve an issue.
Not saying what the problem was, the principal warned that if the process took longer than one day, then priority would be given to Forms 5 and 6 as they prepared for their upcoming CSEC and CAPE examinations.
The principal assured that updates would be provided as those students would be required to attend classes on alternate days if the problem persisted.
The principal said the Catholic Education Board of Management, the school supervisor and the Ministry of Education were committed to ensuring that all students could attend school with the approval of the county medical officer of health in the shortest possible time.