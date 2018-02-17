Nine released, two charged

REAL THREAT: National Security Minister Edmund Dillon is interviewed by reporters after he, Ag Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi met Muslim leaders at his Abercromby Street, Port of Spain ministry on Thursday.

JADA LOUTOO

A COUPLE who were among the 13 people detained in relation to an alleged plot to disrupt Carnival, were denied bail by a Port of Spain magistrate when they appeared yesterday morning on a charge of possession of a firearm component.

Husband and wife Adil Mansano and Alisha Thomas, of San Juan, appeared before Magistrate Rehanna Hosein in the 4B Magistrates’ Court, hours after they were charged by police at about 2 am yesterday morning.

They were denied bail and are to reappear in court on March 16. They were among 13 people detained in connection with the plot. Of the 13, nine have so far been released.

The first set to be released included Tariq Mohammed, son of radio personality Shamoon Mohammed, Fawaz Ali, Clint Rivers, Kirsen Mohammed and Edoo Mohammed, who were released between Wednesday night and Thursday evening.

Two more were released between Thursday night and Friday morning. They were Imam Yasin, of Claxton Bay, just before midnight on Thursday, and Mustapha Khan, of El Socorro, at about 1.30 am yesterday.

The latest two to be released were Muhammad Adus Salaam, of Cunupia, who was released just after 1 pm yesterday from the Pinto police post in Arima, and Shameed Rahim, just after 1.30 pm, also yesterday, from the Maraval Police Station. Rahim, who was represented by attorney Karunaa Bisramsingh, was arrested on Tuesday. He is from Union Village, Claxton Bay, and is the imam at the mosque there. Salaam was represented by attorney Evans Welch.

Many of those who were held over the last two weeks were released after their attorneys sent pre-action protocol letters to the acting Commissioner of Police before filing writs of habeas corpus in the High Court, calling on him to justify their client’s detention if they were not released or charged.

Other than the 13 the Commissioner confirmed had been arrested, Newsday understands a few more people were taken into custody during Carnival.

Those who were detained over the ten-day period were critical of the authorities.

Imam Edoo Mohammed, from Enterprise, Chaguanas, said the National Security Ministry’s intelligence apparatus was very weak.

“It’s unjust what they doing right now. It is wrong what they are doing, and it is not making any sense. What was the need for this? Trinidad intelligence has to be the worst of the worst. By they detaining me, it shows the high levels of weakness in the Ministry of National Security.” He spoke to reporters after being released from the Besson Street Police Station on Thursday.

He and Tariq Mohammed, denied being involved in any plot.

At yesterday’s hearing of the habeas corpus application for Mansano in the Port of Spain High Court, his attorneys Lemuel Murphy and Kirby Joseph were granted leave by Justice Kevin Ramcharan to withdraw the application.

They also asked for Mansano’s legal costs to be paid, since, Murphy argued, his client’s five-day detention was unreasonable, only to be charged for possession of a firearm component.

But in resisting the application for costs, Senior Counsel Gilbert Peterson, who represented the commissioner, said not only was the habeas corpus application badly drafted, but it was wrong to say a charge was only laid in response to the application.

“That is not so,” Peterson said.

In the end, the judge ordered the State to pay 50 per cent of Mansano’s costs up to February 15. Attorney Mario Merritt also represented the couple.

Thomas’ habeas corpus application was heard in the San Fernando High Court before Justice Ricky Rahim.

On Thursday, leaders of the major Islamic organisations met with National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and acting CoP Stephen Williams at the Ministry of National Security, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Imam Kameal Ali said the minister told them investigations were ongoing and due process must take its course.

He said their concern was the way the police carried out their raids on several mosques, and the excessive force they used.

Al-Rawi lauded the meeting and a day earlier, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the plot was real.