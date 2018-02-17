NAAA hosts pre-Commonwealth track and field meet
The Trinidad and Tobago National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) will be hosting a pre-Commonwealth meet today and tomorrow at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
The meet starts at 10am on both days and is being held to provide a competitive setting for those athletes, who have not already met the Commonwealth Games qualifying standards.
The event will also be a sanctioned meet for those athletes who have made the qualifying standard, but are unable to participate in meaningful competition.
With 40 events scheduled and over 175 entrants including, Kyle Greaux, Janeil Bellille and Akeem Stewart, this weekend’s event is set to be an impressive display of athletic ability paving the way for another successful Team TTO showing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15.