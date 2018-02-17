Murder suspect shot dead

A Petit Valley man who fled from his home at Simeon Road, Petit Valley was hunted by his enemies and murdered on Friday night.

According to police, 24-year-old Gabriel “Blackboy” Cupid was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment at Ravine Road, Petit Valley.

Residents reported that they heard gunshot around 8.30 pm and his relatives rushed him to the St James Health Facility where he died about an hour later.

Police said Cupid was wanted in connection with at least two murders and several shootings in Petit Valley.

He was suspected to be involved in the murder of ex-Coast Guard seaman, Jamal Joseph. Joseph, according to police reports, was sitting in his car which was parked in his garage at Simeon Road, Petit Valley, on January 16, when he was approached by a gunman who shot him several times.

Cupid was also listed as a suspect in the murder of mini mart owner Franklin Wong, 39, proprietor of Wong’s Supermarket on January 22. Two men robbed the mini mart at the corner of St Lucien’s Road and Majuba Cross Road when one of the men shot Wong, who died hours later at hospital.

The two men escaped with the cash register.

And late yesterday afternoon, three people were shot while in a car yesterday while waiting at a traffic light in John John, Laventille.

According to police, around 4.30 pm, the men were in a private hire taxi waiting for the traffic light by the John John towers to change when there were gun shots from the nearby hill.

The driver from Morvant, and the front passenger from Tacarigua, were shot in their left arms. The 76-year-old passenger from Prizgar Lands who was in the back seat, was shot in his pinky finger.

They were taken to the Port of Spain General hospital, treated and discharged.

Police believed they were shot accidentally by gang members on the hill.